Budget's promises for Illawarra need people to make them happen

Jim Chalmers' first budget as treasurer has made commitments that have been welcomed in the Illawarra, but finding the people to deliver them will be the challenge.
Outgoing CEO of Illawarra child care provider Big Fat Smile Jenni Hutchins said policy measures would make child care more affordable.
"The piece that is missing is workforce," she said.
"Five years ago, we had four a month and we thought that was a lot," Ms Hutchins said.
It is an issue that is felt across the regional economy, as RDA Illawarra policy manager Alex Spillett outlines.
"One of the concerns that we have is that all these promises are dollars, but they require people to actually deliver them," he said. "We need to have either skilled people or train people to actually deliver things like housing, improvements in health, aged care and NDIS."
UOW economics professor Martin O'Brien said the budget contained some optimistic forecasts when it came to wages.
"They seem to be forecasting, wage growth to go up to 3.75 per cent before it drops and stabilises at about 3.25," he said. "The last information that we had on wages was only 2.6 per cent growth. So it needs to jump up a fair bit to reach those forecasts."
With child care a key plank of Labor's plan to address the skills crisis and increase wages for families by having more women in work, Ms Hutchins said the success of this strategy will hinge upon having appropriately trained early childhood educators to run the day care centres and kindergartens.
"There's been a reduction of interest in school students entering into university qualifications around early education, and the same goes for the diploma and the certificate three," she said.
"I'm hoping there is increased attraction with fee-free and low cost qualifications. but I think we've got to do more, we need an attract back campaign and we need to address the pay issues."
In addition to care roles, Mr Spillett said there was a shortage of workers in the engineering and hospitality sectors, with a particular need for workers to build the clean electricity network.
Labor has budgeted $10 million for the Energy Futures Skills Centre at the University of Wollongong and $2.5 million for upgraded equipment and teaching aids for a Renewable Energy Training facility at Wollongong TAFE. This is hoped to attract some of the 600,000 workers needed to build a green grid, Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes said.
"The Energy Futures Skills Centre is being funded to ensure that we can train people for those skilled and sustainable jobs," she said.
However, once these future students graduate from the energy training programs they may have to look elsewhere for the jobs, with renewable hydrogen hubs budgeted in centres such as Townsville and Newcastle.
Mr Spillett said that future budgets could draw on the Illawarra's existing hydrogen expertise to fund a hub locally.
"In the previous announcements, we felt we were overlooked, given that we already have a hydrogen industry here in terms of production and research and development. But that's nothing that cannot be addressed by subsequent budget announcements."
The Labor government has also signalled it will do things differently from its Coalition predecessor when it comes to local grants.
The October budget has scrapped round six of the Building Better Regions fund and replaced this discretionary fund and other 'captain's pick' projects with the Precincts and Partnerships fund, a $1 billion competitive grant fund and collaborative partnership program.
Despite this, Labor has kept funding for some projects funded by the Coalition government, such as planning for Picton Road upgrades and Nowra bypass, and kept some largess of its own, such as the $40 million Shoalhaven roads upgrades.
While the Illawarra - and NSW in general - may not have received its fair share of infrastructure funding, Mr Spillett said the region would have a good shot at a competitive fund for major, transformative projects.
"A rail link between Port Kembla and Western Sydney has been talked about for a long time and that's one that hasn't hasn't gotten any love and affection. But we're racing towards having to do something about that urgently."
For the big changes, Mr O'Brien said we will have to wait until the Treasurer's first full budget in May.
"He's stuck between a rock and a hard place right now, but they're not going to give out any really bad messages now, in their first year of government. There could be nasty surprises coming up in May."
