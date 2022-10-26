Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Here's what you'll find at Wollongong's Vivid-style event Luminous which is on this week

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:39pm, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scroll down for what's on!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.