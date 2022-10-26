Scroll down for what's on!
A Vivid-style arts festival has begun at five locations around Wollongong on Wednesday with a creative container, sensory art exhibitions and some of the city's buildings being light up with projections at night.
The Luminous festival will run until Sunday October 30 with an array of family-friendly (plus adults-only) events with art, music, culture, dance, markets and workshops.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said he was sick of hearing that retail was the driving force behind the CBD and wanted to remind people it also had public spaces for enjoyment.
"We have facilities in our CBD that are specifically designed for arts and culture and this adds to the expansion of the use of our CBD," he said.
"Over the next five days at five locations around the city, there will be opportunities where not only will the visual stimulation be applied but also the sensory experiences of taste and sounds."
The festival has been made possible with a state government grant and if all goes well could be utilised during the resurrection of the Viva La Gong festival in 2023, Cr Bradbery said.
For more details, visit: https://wollongong.nsw.gov.au/explore/art-and-culture/luminous.
In the Arts Precinct, the a Creative Dispensary has been set up to indulge in free 30-minute solo, semi self-guided journeys through a faux "clinic" designed to dispense creativity as medicine for life.
"The Dispensary is a bit of fun, but has a deeper message too about the tiny and impactful ways we can infuse creativity into our lives, whether it's through nature, making things, looking at things differently, or making a mark," said co-creator of the space Caitlin Marshall, of MakeShift.
Good Lekker, Donny Benet and Skeleton are some of the acts on the schedule; as well as light projections on the Wollongong Art Gallery; Pulsing Heart, an installation that's come from the Melbourne Fringe to the Illawarra; plus a series of workshops at the city library from Bollywood dancing to samba.
Feel calm wandering through giant pompom dandelion sculptures in a pop-up Studio Bliss Sensory Garden inside Wollongong Library, equipped with the sound of bubbling water features, playful colour and soothing soundscapes.
The Youth Centre will host a Short Film Festival, live music shows while a Luminous Light Show will glow in the Youth Centre Forecourt and MacCabe Park.
At the Project Contemporary Art Space there will be a range of creative workshops hosted by local and national artists during the day and evening, while in the Arts Precinct, there will be a number of activities including twilight markets and an Afro Latino Cultural Festival produced by SALCO.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
