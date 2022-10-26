When Angus stepped into the Robertson Hotel for new showThe Traitors, he hoped he would be chosen to deceive.
The sales manager from Mount Tamborine in Queensland, got his wish, and hoped his "surfer vibe" and laidback nature would make him "unassuming to the eye".
Unfortunately, he was the first of four conspirators to be "banished" from the show and revealed his identity to everyone on October 24.
The Network 10 psychological game show is based at the Robertson Hotel, formerly known as Ranelagh House and Fountaindale Grand Manor.
The former traitor joked that he had two sides, where his extroverted "Gucci man" alter ego was on show throughout, but was more "toned down" than usual.
Although Angus felt like he was presenting the group with a faade, there were a few faithful contestants who suspected it was the perfect charade for lies.
Midy Tiaga, who was "murdered" on October 23, distrusted him early on.
His time on the show almost came to an end, when there was a tied vote with law student Kashindi, who went home once everyone voted again.
"I 100 per cent should have gone home that night," he said.
"I flipped a few people pre-banishment ceremony, did the performance of my life."
Fellow traitors Nigel and Marielle voted and contributed to his demise, which Angus said was a "premature move".
Despite this, he enjoyed his experience, especially the opportunity to do some backstabbing.
"Just getting up in the middle of the night in the cloak of darkness with my fellow conspirators to commit treacherous murder," he said.
"It also felt creepy, you put the costume on, you turn into a different person."
For the 38-year-old, the "wonderful, mystical" hotel was the perfect backdrop for it all.
"The hotel was absolutely beautiful, what an incredible place, I can't wait to go back there with my family," he said.
You can watch The Traitors every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
