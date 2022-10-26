Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The Traitors' first traitor Angus wants to come back to the Robertson Hotel

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus was the first traitor to be banished from Channel 10's show The Traitors. Picture supplied.

When Angus stepped into the Robertson Hotel for new showThe Traitors, he hoped he would be chosen to deceive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.