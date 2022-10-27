Australia's economy sinking like the Titanic. Letters, October 28, 2022

A few months ago at the Commonwealth Parliament a woman and Senator Thorpe got into a disagreement over the Voice to Parliament issue. Thorpe's tirade of abuse and threats were so nasty the woman suffered a medical episode of which an ambulance paramedic was called. Lidia Thorpe didn't show any concern for the woman who was an Indigenous Australian. And this says everything about Senator Thorpe. So why is she a protected species? If one of Dutton's pigeons in the Coalition did anything like this, Bandt and the media would be all over it, like a rash. Yet, Thorpe is immune?