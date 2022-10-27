Australia's economy sinking like the Titanic. Letters, October 28, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Australia's economy sinking like the Titanic. Letters to the Editor, October 28, 2022

October 27 2022 - 5:30pm
A question never asked at the board of inquiry into the sinking of the Titanic was, why did the management of the White Star Line hand all the ship's communications over to a subcontractor, the Marconi Co, and not have their own company officers in the wireless room? It turned out that iceberg warnings took second place to higher profit-earning messages.

