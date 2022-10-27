Australia's economy sinking like the Titanic. Letters, October 28, 2022

A question never asked at the board of inquiry into the sinking of the Titanic was, why did the management of the White Star Line hand all the ship's communications over to a subcontractor, the Marconi Co, and not have their own company officers in the wireless room? It turned out that iceberg warnings took second place to higher profit-earning messages.
Instead of the Albanese government heeding the warnings of an impending financial disaster about to hit our economy across the board, the Treasurer has made quite clear the greatest threat to all Australians is rising energy costs, yet he fails miserably to address this problem. Forget Labor's promises about us getting lower energy bills, we are all equally financially doomed.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Reply to the article, "Thorpe refers herself to inquiry" (Mercury, October 25) well, Greens leader Adam Bandt needs to grow a spine when it comes to the uncontrollable and outrageous Lidia.
A few months ago at the Commonwealth Parliament a woman and Senator Thorpe got into a disagreement over the Voice to Parliament issue. Thorpe's tirade of abuse and threats were so nasty the woman suffered a medical episode of which an ambulance paramedic was called. Lidia Thorpe didn't show any concern for the woman who was an Indigenous Australian. And this says everything about Senator Thorpe. So why is she a protected species? If one of Dutton's pigeons in the Coalition did anything like this, Bandt and the media would be all over it, like a rash. Yet, Thorpe is immune?
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
While Australia leads the world in the take-up of rooftop solar, not everyone owns a roof. Overall, about one-third of Australians are renters but in the 20 to 34 age group it is more than half. Ironically, this is the age group that is most concerned about global warming and wants to do more. Fortunately, Australia's first Solar Garden in Grong Grong, NSW provides a new option for anyone in any state who is unable to put solar on their roof.
After joining the co-op for a small fee, members switch to the co-op retailer and buy a "plot" of panels, the cost of which is credited back over 10 years on electricity bills. If the renter moves home, the arrangement can continue. This community energy model has been successful in Germany and in the US where the company US Solar is developing 14 Community Solar Gardens in Colorado alone.
At last, no roof no longer means no solar. In Australia, the "solar for all" campaign is petitioning state governments to get behind these sorts of projects. Readers can too by visiting the Solar for All website.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
