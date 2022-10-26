The Illawarra Rugby League will enter 2023 under fresh guidance with general manager Nigel Roy confirming his departure from the role after one year.
After two years lost to the COVID pandemic, Roy's tenure saw the return of a complete season for the first time since 2019 with the addition of shire sides De La Salle and Cronulla Caringbah for an eight team first grade competition for the first time since 2013.
Other initiatives included an inaugural 'Magic Round' at WIN Stadium, while the Steelers reached the finals in the SG Ball and Tarsha Gale Cups and was granted NSWRL approval to enter a side in next year's Harvey Norman Women's Premiership.
The 48-year-old made his top-grade debut with the Illawarra Steelers in 1995, making his ascension to the role a homecoming of sorts having spent the previous seven years in the Northern Territory as general manager of NRL NT.
Roy said the call was primarily a family decision family decision, with his family having been based in South East Queensland throughout his several years working interstate.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my role with the Illawarra Rugby League and Illawarra Steelers, however the time is right to join my family in Queensland," Roy said.
"I would like to thank the board of the Illawarra Steelers and the Illawarra Rugby League for the opportunity to lead the Steelers and the district.
"I have been privileged to hold this position and get to know the many great people from the clubs, sponsors and rugby league stakeholders involved with running the game in the Illawarra."
Read more: Middleton kitting up in green once again
Roy, who'll officially finish up on November 25, feels the game is in good health in the region and said his decision was made allow the IDRL board adequate time to find a suitable replacement ahead of the 2023 season.
"I have been working with the Board over recent weeks to ensure a smooth transition for all parties," Roy said.
"The Illawarra Rugby League is fortunate to have the support of so many quality people who have the best interest at heart for participants of the game.
"The district also enjoys the tremendous support of the NSWRL who have played a key role in the expansion of our competitions."
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.