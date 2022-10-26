The Sublime Point Cafe and kiosk will be receiving a new lick of paint, after Wollongong City Council decided the building in its current state was not up to scratch.
A Council spokesperson said the long-term tourist destination required some TLC to make it fit for visitors.
"Following inspections we felt the building, which is about 50 years old, was showing signs of its age and wasn't up to the standard that we believe our community would expect from such a space," the spokesperson said.
The cafe was last operated by Illawarra restaurateur Alex Marlos but the lease expired on 31 December 2021.
"In line with our tendering requirements, we completed an Expressions of Interest process for use of the building as a café-style facility in September 2021 ahead of the end of the existing lease with a view to ensure minimal interruption to service delivery," the Council spokesperson said.
As part of the process to secure a new tenant, Council workers inspected the building and determined that works were required to prepare the spot for the next user.
"This building is in a popular location for both locals looking to enjoy the views as well as visitors to the area. It's important we get any potential improvements right, particularly as people feel more confident to travel locally, interstate and internationally."
The cafe and function centre at the lookout spot above Sublime Point has been a favourite for visitors to view the sweeping vistas of the Illawarra as well as a popular wedding venue over the years.
In addition to the issues at the cafe, the walking track up to Sublime Point has been out of action since earlier this year, after heavy rains. The closure came less than a year after National Parks and Wildlife completed a $320,000 upgrade of the track.
According to National Parks and Wildlife, the track is closed until further notice.
As Council is currently assessing what works are required on the cafe, a future operator is yet to be found.
"This building is in a popular location for both locals looking to enjoy the views as well as visitors to the area," the Council spokesperson said. "It's important we get any potential improvements right, particularly as people feel more confident to travel locally, interstate and internationally."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.