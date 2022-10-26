Wollongong has been left out of the $50 million regional funding aimed at fixing potholes on the basis it is "not regional".
The funding announced by the State Government on Tuesday can be claimed by Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Councils but not Wollongong in a major disadvantage for the region.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the ever-changing classification of Wollongong from regional to metropolitan "is a dodgy thing".
"It's the old case of when it's convenient we are not regional and when it's convenient we are," he said.
Earlier this month, the Mercury reported on Illawarra residents' frustration on having to drive on pothole-ridden roads months after the early-2022 major rains.
The wet weather conditions have exacerbated the deteriorating condition of roads.
Cr Bradbery said while Wollongong City Council had received disaster relief payment for reconstruction of landslide affected sites, the funding for roads maintenance was never enough.
"There's never enough, our roads at the present time are really costly, labour and material costs have gone up considerably and that's put great pressure on all councils in NSW," he said.
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock, who announced the funding plan on Tuesday, said it would help regional areas address urgent priority pothole repairs.
"It is hard to drive anywhere on our road network without dodging potholes as a result of the wet weather we have experienced this year," Mrs Hancock said.
Cr Bradbery said Wollongong's classification as regional or metropolitan will ultimately be defined by the fact that it is now recognised under the Greater Cities Commission.
"We did get about $1 million in funding for the stabilising and restoration of Harry Graham Drive after the landslide so we are appreciative of that," Cr Bradbery said.
A council spokesperson said recent wet weather conditions have not only resulted in more potholes but also multiple landslides, and the council would continue to pursue state and federal governments for road repair funding.
