It's almost hard for Libby Ruge's family to believe their vibrant daughter would have turned 21 two days ago.
But her memory and impact on others is still remembered fondly. So much so that 350 guests will gather at a special party to celebrate her life this weekend.
Libby's mothers, Julie and Jules Ruge, have been busy organising the final touches of the inaugural black tie ball held to honour Libby and raise funds for the charity started in her name.
"I don't want this to be a sad occasion, I want it to be a celebration," Julie said.
The Libby Ruge Smile Fund ball was originally slated for last year, but it was postponed twice due to COVID, bringing it closer to her 21st birthday.
During a night of glitz and glamour, the achievements of the Libby Ruge Smile Fund which provides dental treatment to those in need will be celebrated.
"We're going to be showcasing the four recipients and the dentists that have done the work, and also the fundraising we've done so far," Julie said, who was only at the dentist yesterday supporting a recipient who was getting their new braces on.
"We're seeing it as a way of celebrating Libby and all the work that we've done so far."
Libby tragically died at age 19 in November 2020, after she was hit by a car while walking on a footpath with her boyfriend and friends in Wollongong.
The driver, Jaskaran Singh, and front-seat passenger, Arpan Sharma, have both been sentenced to prison over the horrific crime.
A few weeks before her death, Libby and her best friend got matching "bee kind" tattoos - a permanent marking that seemed apt for the joyful teen who would spread her kindness through random acts.
Working at two dental clinics as an assistant, it was also Libby's dream to become a dentist and help fix people's smiles to make them feel confident in themselves.
Her family aims to continue spreading her magic and message of kindness.
"She had this passion for the way dentistry changed people's confidence," Julie said.
"She said to me she wanted to fix (Libby's friend) Georgia's teeth.
"When Libby died, I was sitting at the beach trying to think what I could do to honour her. And Georgia's teeth came to my head.
"Dr Dinesh Sanmuganathan said he was happy to do them pro bono. And that's how it all started."
A slideshow will also be played at the ball on Saturday night, showing people wearing 'Bee Kind Like Libby' hoodies, shirts and hats all over the world.
"People have been overseas have taken photos wearing her shirts in Italy, England, Bali, Seattle, Alaska - all over the place," Julie said.
"It really warms your heart."
Julie was "blown away" when the inaugural ball sold out very quickly - showing the impact her daughter had on the Illawarra.
"I was worried we wouldn't seel 150 tickets but we sold 350," Julie said.
"I get messages saying 'I've read your story and your daughter sounded amazing, I want to donate $100 towards what you're doing'.
"It's very special ... it kind of gives me a reason to wake up in the morning."
Julie intends the Libby Ruge Smile Fund black tie ball to become an annual event.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
