When John Armstrong received a call from organisers of the Great Illawarra Walk last year, it nearly knocked him off his feet.
The Illawarra Academy of Sport CEO said it was a pleasant surprise to hear from the popular charity, which told him it wanted to raise $150,000 to build a new gym for athletes with disabilities.
"That's a bit of a sports administrator's dream right there," Mr Armstrong said.
Since the IAS was founded in 1985, more than 115 para-athletes have been through the academy's Para Sports Program, including Sussex Inlet's Paralymic and world championship medallist, Jasmine Greenwood.
But the Illawarra and beyond is lacking in purpose-fit strength and conditioning equipment for para-athletes, Mr Armstrong said. If there were more, athletes would be better supported.
"I put forward the dream of having a para-athlete gym that totally catered for athletes with disability, fit with modifications," Mr Armstrong said.
"Last year, we only had a small intake of para-athletes within our para-athlete squad, both in the IAS and beyond.
"This gym would help grow para-athlete squads ... it would give them free access to strength and conditioning, whether they are members of the academy or not, they simply just have to be part of a squad."
Hundreds took part in the Great Illawarra Walk, a 40km path between Shellharbour and Austinmer, for the 15th annual event in March - which made the dream of the gym one step closer to reality.
However while the walk typically raises more than $100,000 for children in need, the charity's founder Chris Lovatt said this year's event only raised $60,000 due to pandemic-related disruptions.
So he came up with another idea to reach the funding goal, with the charity's first ever Gala Dinner held next month.
"COVID slowed us down massively ... so we wanted to throw a dinner to make up for it, with every cent donated in full towards the gym," Mr Lovatt said.
"We were really excited about helping to build this one gym, but now we're going to be able to help put accessible equipment in other facilities too.
"The more we can raise, the more we can do."
The IAS has started planning the gym and putting together an equipment wish-list. Mr Armstrong added he is in strong talks with organisations to scope out potential sites.
The plan is to build the gym to service para-athletes of the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Wingecarribee, but also to provide more accessible equipment in more gyms in the region too.
"Having the Illawarra as the first region to cater for para-athletes across and disciplines and potentially all ages is now becoming a real dream," Mr Armstrong said.
Since its inception in 2008, the Great Illawarra Walk has raised more than one million dollars for children in need throughout the Illawarra, including Camp Quality, Wollongong Hospital's Neonatal Unit and the Saving Chloe Saxby Foundation.
The Great Illawarra Walk Gala Charity Dinner will be held at Shellharbour City Centre at the council's function room from 6:30pm on November 19, with a three course meal and drinks package provided.
There will also be an auction, with a surfboard signed by Kelly Slater included in the list of items, thanks to Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer.
"Chris Homer actually made a surfboard for us with a whole bunch of signatures from professional surfers on it, along with other sporting memorabilia we're going to auction off" Mr Lovatt said.
The estimated cost of the gym and specialised equipment is $150,000, a goal which the walk organisers were hoping to reach this year.
Tickets to the dinner are $150 each and can be purchased here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
