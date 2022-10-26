Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Great Illawarra Walk Gala Charity Dinner to bring dream of Illawarra para-athlete gym one step closer to reality

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:38pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEO of Illawarra Academy of Sport John Armstrong, Great Illawarra Walk members Christian and Chris Lovatt, and Emily Robinson from Illawarra Academy of Sport at the UOW gym. Picture by Adam McLean.

When John Armstrong received a call from organisers of the Great Illawarra Walk last year, it nearly knocked him off his feet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.