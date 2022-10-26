A banned driver who led police on three chases in the space of two weeks reached double the speed limit and tore up the wrong side of the M1 Princes Motorway in a bid to avoid arrest.
Jarred Robert Short was jailed at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, having pleaded guilty to three charges of police pursuit and three charges of driving while disqualified.
The 31-year-old Woonona man was banned from driving until May 2023 but that didn't stop him driving on three occasions in April.
Police first spotted Short behind the wheel of a blue Holden Commodore in the early hours of Sunday, April 3, when he accelerated harshly out of the Ampol service station in North Wollongong onto Flinders Street.
The officers followed and turned on their flashing lights, but Short failed to stop and crossed onto the wrong side of the road.
Police were unable to pursue him, but an investigation began into Short and the vehicle.
Then about 10pm on April 14, police patrolling Rothery Street in Bellambi came across Short sitting inside the vehicle and recognised him by the distinctive tattoo above his right eye.
He looked at the officers then reversed the car down the wrong side of the road.
Two days later, police were involved in a pursuit with the same Holden Commodore through Woonona, Russell Vale and Corrimal, but were unable to identify the driver.
However, at 10.05pm that same day, police saw Short in the car travelling south on Pioneer Drive at Woonona.
Police turned their lights and sirens on in an attempt to pull him over but he failed to do so, instead speeding up above the limit.
At the Bellambi Lane intersection he crossed onto the wrong side of the road and headed west before turning onto Memorial Drive, where he drove south in the northbound lanes.
The chase was ended because of Short's dangerous driving.
A couple of hours later officers on the Princes Highway at Unanderra saw Short travelling south and attempted to catch up to his vehicle.
Short all but stopped for a red light before taking off through the intersection, running another red light at Nolan Street.
Short headed onto Northcliffe Drive then used the M1 off-ramp to access the motorway, on which he travelled north on the wrong side of the road.
Police terminated the pursuit but called in PolAir after receiving multiple 000 calls about Short's vehicle.
Police went to Bellambi, where Short's vehicle had been seen.
Short used the bike path to drive north towards Woonona then made his way onto Memorial Drive, where he again drove on the wrong side of the road, above the speed limit.
He took Bulli Pass and Appin Road to travel to Appin, where police on the ground started another pursuit.
Short then reached speeds of at least 160 km/h in the 80 zone and two attempts to stop him using road spikes failed after he crossed onto the wrong side of the road.
He eventually stopped the vehicle in Ambervale, where he and a passenger fled through bushland to reach a Campbelltown address.
It was here that police were finally able to arrest him.
At the time of these crimes, Short was on parole.
In court on Wednesday, Short's lawyer Nick Ashby told the court his client was an Aboriginal man who came from a disadvantaged background.
Mr Ashby said Short had managed to abstain from drugs on parole and secured employment with a demolition company, but adverse weather earlier this year disrupted the availability of work and Short relapsed into ice use.
The court heard Short's partner of six years was expecting their first child on Thursday.
Mr Ashby said his client accepted his behaviour was "entirely reprehensible".
Given Short's age and background, Mr Ashby asked the court to find special circumstances and grant him a longer parole period.
Magistrate Claire Girotto told Short he had "lots of talent" but he needed to use it.
"You've clearly got a lot going for you, but you're driving while disqualified - if you just stopped, you wouldn't be in custody right now," she said.
Magistrate Girotto sentenced Short to 16 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of seven months, dating from May 24.
She also disqualified him from driving for another three years.
"Try to do it right... Good luck sir, I hope I never see you again," Magistrate Girotto told Short.
He will become eligible for release on December 23.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
