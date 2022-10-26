Illawarra Mercury
Woonona man jailed for three police pursuits, driving disqualified

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
October 26 2022
Jarred Short has been jailed for leading police on three chases in the space of two weeks. Picture from Facebook.

A banned driver who led police on three chases in the space of two weeks reached double the speed limit and tore up the wrong side of the M1 Princes Motorway in a bid to avoid arrest.

