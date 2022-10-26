Warrawong streets to get some love under revitalisation plan

Plans to transform the main street of Warrawong are on display with the public asked to say what they think.
Wollongong City Council asked residents back in 2013 what their priorities were for upgrading Cowper St, and these ideas have been turned into a plan with work slated to start in 2024.
Nine years ago, according to the council, residents said their priorities were improvements to pedestrian safety with better crossings and wider footpaths, as well as shade trees and places to meet up outdoors.
This must include places for outdoor dining, and areas to celebrate the unique culture of the Warrawong community, they said.
Before and after pictures have been generated by the council's design team and the difference is stark.
New tree planting, a laneway upgrade, larger footpaths and links to a new community centre are proposed.
Some parking spots will be lost and traffic changes are proposed including no right turn north or south from Cowper into King St.
They can be seen, along with other plans and details, at the council's public engagement webpage.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the best time to have your say was in this "design phase".
"It's a draft plan and that means now's the best time to make any adjustments while we're in the design phase," he said.
"Local knowledge is an invaluable resource when it comes to designing big projects such as this one.
"We want to get this project right and so I ask that community members get involved, find out more about the proposed upgrades and share what you think will work, or may need some improvement now while we're on the drawing board."
Plans are also afoot for a new Warrawong community centre and library on the corner of King and Greene streets.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
