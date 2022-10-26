Devilish weekend for Wollongong Touch

Wollongong Touch will play host to its finals day for the i98FM Premier League and MCR junior and youth Premier League on Saturday.
While wet weather interrupted the opens competition with the loss of two round games, a final round will be played on Saturday afternoon ahead of the semi final and grand final.
Wollongong Touch president Steve Sopher said that competition was incredibly tight in all competitions so it would be hard to predict who would be backing up for the knockout rounds later in the day.
"The ladder is still very tight so depending on results from this last round game, any of the 14 Men's and Women's teams could be backing up for the Semi Final an hour later," he said.
The Jamberoo Superoos currently sit on top of both the men's and women's ladder, with the former remaining undefeated heading into the final day of the season.
"It will be a great afternoon also aligning our junior and youth Premier League finals. They to will play a washed out round game ahead of the knockout stages," Sopher said. It's a huge weekend for Wollongong Touch with two of its three Vawdon Cup teams playing in a Grand Final qualifier in the Vawdon Cup competition on Friday night.
"Our Men's Open and Youth Boys both finished top of the table, so to get the chance to go straight into a grand final, both sides will be up for it."
The Men's team meet Ryde Eastwood, while the Youth Devils face off with Penrith.
Sopher added how proud he was of the teams.
"In a huge achievement for our club our Women's Open team dropped just one game in the regular season to finish second and have earned a week off, they'll face the winners of Easts and Sydney Uni in the preliminary next Friday," he said.
