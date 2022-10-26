Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Devilish weekend for Wollongong Touch

Updated October 26 2022 - 9:32pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jamberoo Superoos remain undefeated heading into Premier League finals day. Picture by Jamie Deegan

Wollongong Touch will play host to its finals day for the i98FM Premier League and MCR junior and youth Premier League on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.