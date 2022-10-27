Illawarra Mercury
Woman injured at Mount Kembla mine

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 27 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 2:04am
Paramedics are on the scene at Dendrobium mine. File pictures

A woman remains in a stable condition after suffering multiple suspected fractures when she was sucked onto an air ventilation tube underground at South32's Dendrobium mine on Thursday.

