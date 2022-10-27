A woman has suffered suspected multiple fractures after she was sucked onto an air ventilation tube underground at South32's Dendrobium mine.
The woman, a mine operator working near the coal face in the Mount Kembla operation, is aged in her 30s.
Emergency services were called to the mine off Cordeaux Rd about 9.10am on Thursday.
The Mercury understands the worker was sucked by strong air currents onto a large tube which draws air away from the coal face.
The tubes are connected to giant fans and act somewhat like vacuum cleaner pipes, with the fan some distance away and generating major force with the air it draws.
Another worker pulled the injured woman off the tubs and she was taken above ground to the pit top to be treated.
The woman suffered suspected collarbone, pelvis and femur fractures, as well as soft tissue injuries.
"The incident happened deep underground. The patient was working on an auxiliary fan when she was sucked into it," NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said.
"A first aid team in the mine had begun her extrication before paramedics arrived.
"She was brought to the surface on their underground troop carrier.
"Paramedics were then able to stabilise the patient, providing pain relief before taking her to Wollongong Hospital."
South32 did not give any details about what happened but said it would investigate.
"We can confirm that one of our team members was injured at Dendrobium mine this morning," a spokesman said.
"Our immediate focus is on providing them with our support and ensuring they receive appropriate care. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our people.
"An investigation will be undertaken into the incident and the New South Wales Resources Regulator will be notified."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
