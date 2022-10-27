Illawarra Mercury
Armed police operation closes Bourke St, North Wollongong

Updated October 27 2022 - 7:21am, first published 12:20am
An alleged siege has come to a close after a tense four-hour wait with armed police patrolling a North Wollongong street.

