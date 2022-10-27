An alleged siege has come to a close after a tense four hour wait with armed police patrolling a North Wollongong street.
Witnesses said an unknown number of people ran into a social housing apartment block on Bourke Street after crashing a car around 9.30am.
Police vehicles surrounded the building, with at least five officers pointing rifles at the property.
You can see how the incident played out in our live blog below.
