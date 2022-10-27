A siege is underway in North Wollongong following a police pursuit from Berkeley.
Witnesses said an unknown number of people ran into a social housing apartment block on Bourke Street after crashing a car around 9.30am.
Police vehicles have surrounded the building, with at least five officers pointing rifles at the property.
You can follow our live updates on this breaking news story below.
