Young and old alike will be in for a treat when Illawarra-based community theatre group Woods-Ray Theatricals brings its production of Shrek the Musical to Wollongong next month.
Everyone's favourite ogre is back in this musical production, which is based on the movie franchise featuring the beloved green ogre.
Originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions, Shrek the Musical has lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanne Tesori.
Now Woods-Ray Theatricals are thrilled to bring their production to Illawarra Performing Arts Centre IMB Theatre from November 3-6.
Featuring a fabulous and diverse cast of 28 performers, all from the Illawarra, as well as a live orchestra, big sets and colourful costumes, Shrek the Musical is bound to leave you with a smile on your face.
The cast includes Josif Jovanovski as Shrek, Ella Perusco as Princess Fiona and Jaye De Sousa as Donkey.
Details: Shrek the Musical, November 3-6, Illawarra Performing Arts Centre IMB Theatre. More information/tickets here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
