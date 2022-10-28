Sweeping beach views

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 5
This double storey five-bedroom home enjoys spectacular beach views and a prime location directly across from Warilla Beach.
You will be able to feel the sand between your toes within seconds of leaving the house or just relax on the upper level spacious balcony and take in the mesmerising view, feeling the ocean breeze all day and all night long.
The current owner said, "The views of the beach are just incredible - it doesn't matter what time of the day it is, early in the morning or later as the sun is setting, I never get tired of just looking out at the ocean from the balcony or my bedroom."
Providing plenty of space both inside and out, the home features a master suite with walk-in-robe and ensuite, a sleek white kitchen with electric cooking, spacious living areas and an alfresco entertaining space with a pristine solar heated swimming pool, gas heated spa, timber cabana and outdoor kitchen. There are also two garages and a wine cellar.
"The house would suit anyone who loves the beachside lifestyle and spending time outdoors. There is so much space inside for a family, either with older teenagers or younger children," the owner said.
"I will really miss not living here, it has been an amazing house to live in and that view of the ocean is something really special."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
