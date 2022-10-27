A man convicted of a one-punch attack in the Wollongong CBD won an appeal against his sentence - but will not see his jail term reduced because a judge said he should have been behind bars for longer.
Last year, Albion Park man Tyson Tauteka Owen was sentenced to three years in jail over a November 2020 attack on a man outside Tusk nightclub on Crown Street.
Owen was with friends when one of them made a racist remark to another group, which included the victim, as they passed on the street.
A short altercation between one person from each group ensued, before it was broken up and the victim's group moved further along Crown Street.
Around 40 minutes later, the victim's group was still on Crown Street and was approached by the aggressor and the pair who had recently scuffled shook hands.
However, another brawl broke out and, while trying to break it up, the victim pushed the aggressor away from his friend.
"As the victim raised his hand to push the original aggressor a second time, [Owen] stepped towards him and struck the victim to the side of his head with a closed fist," the appeal ruling stated.
"The victim fell to the ground and did not move."
Owen's appeal over his sentence was based on the claim the judge had not made a proper assessment of the objective seriousness of the offence.
"The sentencing judge carefully considered the factors relevant to an assessment of the objective seriousness of the offence," the appeal court ruling stated.
"However, his Honour did not consider those factors in combination, nor did he make any assessment of or reflect upon the seriousness of the defence."
In finding that error proven Judge Garling then proceeded to the issue of re-sentencing.
Owen's solicitor had said he suffered a tough childhood and grew up without basic necessities like food and clothing.
It was also noted he had no past criminal history and was of prior good character.
In assessing the objective seriousness of the offence, Judge Garling found the offending "serious".
"The criminality consisted of a single punch delivered recklessly which caused a serious brain injury to the victim," the ruling stated.
"His involvement was unnecessary.
"He caught the victim unawares and hit him in a vulnerable area of his head.
"The applicant did not then render assistance, nor call an ambulance. He simply walked away."
In his finding, Judge Garling suggested Owen had gotten off lightly with his original sentence.
"I have come to the conclusion that any sentence which I would impose would exceed that imposed by the judge and, accordingly, no lesser sentence than that imposed by the judge is warranted," Judge Garling said in his ruling.
The appeal was dismissed and Owen will serve a three-year sentence, with an 18-month non-parole period.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
