He is probably best known for his trademark red tracksuit and Australian comedian Daniel Muggleton will be sure to bring it to Wollongong next month.
Muggleton has performed sold-out shows at the Adelaide Fringe Festival and Sydney Comedy Festivals, and newspaper The Scotsman once singled out his fringe show as one of the best.
Now he will bring his White & Wrong Tour to Wollongong's Side Door Theatre on Friday, December 2.
Read more: Illawarra performers star in Shrek the Musical
Considered one of our most exciting stand-up comedians, Muggleton is touring Australia for the first time after sold-out shows across the UK.
It comes after an exciting few years. He is the first Australian comic to have his specials produced and released by Grammy award-winning label Comedy Dynamics.
First was Let Me Finish in 2017. It was followed by Let's Never Hang Out, which aired on the ABC in 2019 and 2020, and is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
He followed this up with Unprecedented last year.
He has also appeared on The Feed (SBS) and The Checkout (ABC).
His latest show tackles the issue of fertility and trying to have a baby from a male perspective.
Details: Daniel Muggleton White & Wrong Tour, Side Door Theatre, Wollongong, Friday, December 2, from 8pm. Buy tickets: here
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.