Final tickets are now on sale to see Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella at Sydney's Lyric Theatre.
The Australian production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical opened this week to rave reviews, with audiences and critics lavishing praise on the show.
Opera Australia and John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia have produced the show, which has already completed successful runs in both Melbourne and Brisbane.
It opened in Sydney this week to packed audiences and will continue its run until January 29, 2023.
Shubshri Kandiah stars as Ella (Cinderella), alongside Ainsley Melham as Prince Topher, Silvie Paladino as Marie, the Fairy Godmother, Tina Bursill as Madame, Ella's stepmother, and Nicholas Hammond as Lord Chancellor Sebastian. Matilda Moran and Bianca Bruce play Ella's stepsisters Gabrielle and Charlotte.
The production offers a fresh take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, while retaining the story's classic elements including the glass slippers, pumpkin and masked ball.
There are also some surprising twists, with this Cinderella a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting.
Details: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Sydney's Lyric Theatre, until January 29, 2023. Book tickets here. Overnight packages are also available.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.