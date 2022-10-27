Illawarra Mercury
Wollondilly to get a $21 million upgrade as part of WestInvest program

By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 27 2022 - 8:25am, first published 5:00am
Map of areas getting funding for various projects and supplied 3D plans of the Wollondilly performing arts centre.

Wollondilly is set for a major multimillion-dollar upgrade with funding for a state-of-the-art performing centre, new community hubs, better traffic connections and sports facilities announced on Thursday morning.

