Wollondilly is set for a major multimillion upgrade with funding for a state-of-the-art performing centre, new community hubs, better traffic connections and sports facilities announced on Thursday morning.
The $21 million funding for the region is a part of the $5 billion WestInvest program.
The NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the Performing Arts Centre earmarked for Picton is on track to begin construction in January, with hope that it will attract artists, performers and art lovers to the area.
"WestInvest funding will go towards an enhanced fit-out of the auditorium contained within the performing arts centre," Mr Perrottet said.
The state government will be supplying $3.5 million towards the project with the remaining $18.8 million coming from the Wollondilly Shire Council.
More than half of the funding equalling $12.7 million has been pledged towards the transformation and refurbishment of five community hubs in Dudley, Thirlmere, Appin, Oakdale and Picton.
Minister for Transport NSW David Elliot said the community hubs would provide a place for people to gather.
"The community hub is the heart of small communities and these projects will allow the tight-knit local communities in Wollondilly to gather for social occasions and events," Mr Elliott said.
The remaining funding will be going towards four new netball courts, upgrade of multiple paths and construction of a roadside parking and travel rest location.
"Wollondilly has had a difficult couple of years due to Covid lockdowns, so I look forward to seeing this money invested in our community to create jobs and help our community rebound," he said.
