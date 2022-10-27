When big time cricket returns to Wollongong on Monday one of our own will be leading NSW's charge for a first Marsh Sheffield Shield win this season.
Blake Nikitaras is playing only his fourth shield game for the Blues but the Oak Flats junior is looking to impress against South Australia at North Dalton Park from October 31 to November 3.
The son of former NSW and Western Australian bowler Steve Nikitaras, Blake made his shield debut for the Blues in March this year against South Australia, impressing with knocks of 44 and 56 at Adelaide Oval.
The talented left-handed batsman has featured in NSW's first two shield games this summer, contributing scores of 20 and 25 against Western Australia in Perth earlier this month, and 1 and 46 against Queensland in Sydney last week.
The 22-year-old said breaking through for a debut century and helping NSW claim maximum points in front of his family and friends would be "something special".
"I'm just excited to be playing in front of all my family and friends," Nikitaras said.
I'm just excited to be playing in front of all my family and friends.- Blake Nikitaras
"It is pretty awesome to kind of go full circle, [North Dalton Park] is where I played a lot of my junior cricket. To play a shield game there is pretty exciting, pretty cool. Hopefully I can play my part in helping NSW pick up our first win."
The Nikitaras name is well-known in Illawarra cricket circles, with Blake's father Steve a former left-arm quick bowler for Port Kembla known for terrorising opposing batsmen.
But Blake was never given the opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps.
"The old man never let me bowl. He said 'become a batter mate, bowling is way too tough on the body'.
"I'm glad I listened to him. I love what I'm doing."
Hoping one day to follow the path of fellow former Oak Flats juniors Brett and Shane Lee, and represent Australia, Nikitaras' short-term goal is to secure his NSW Blues' spot.
"I'm just trying to do really well and cement my spot in the side. It hasn't been the best start for us but we are just looking to get on the board with a win.
"South Australia will be tough. They've got a pretty good bowling attack and I'm pretty keen to go up against them."
South Australia's bowling attack features Wollongong-born all-rounder Nathan McAndrew, himself also a former Oak Flats junior.
"It will be good to play against Nathan again," Nikitaras said.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.