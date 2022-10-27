Kiama council baulk at price of hiring financial advisor

Having to hire a financial advisor to help Kiama Municipal Council out of its dire straits would be a "burden" on ratepayers, a council response said.
It also said the body would be in a position to repay a multi-million dollar loan due next year.
Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman had flagged with council the possibility of issuing Performance Improvement Orders.
Much of the problem has been linked to the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care centre, which had faced ballooning construction costs and now has to deal with the high cost of hiring agency workers to fill a staffing shortfall at the centre.
Part of the draft orders included the temporary appointment of a financial advisor.
In a requested response to the draft orders, the council reaffirmed its opposition to bringing in an advisor.
"It is likely that the cost of the financial adviser appointed for the eight-month period, would be a further burden to the ratepayers," the response stated.
"A financial advisor is likely to garner an income for this period of service greater than that of the CEO's own remuneration. This extra cost is excessive for a Council of [Kiama's] size and scale."
Also among the draft orders from the minister was the concern that "there is evidence to suggest that council may not be able to pay its debts as they fall due".
This comes as council has a $47 million loan repayment to the NSW Treasury Corporation due in the middle of next year.
Council responded by noting that moves had already been made to free up money to pay that and other debts.
"The cash flow demonstrates that with the potential asset sale of Blue Haven Bonaira factored into the next years, alongside the exchange and settlement of Akuna Street and several other properties, Kiama Municipal Council is able to pay its debts as and when they fall due," it stated.
The response also noted an improvement order was not needed as "council has been open and transparent wherever possible in its issues and endeavours to remedy the situation".
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
