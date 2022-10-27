Consultation for the NSW Six Cities plan is a "sham" and has failed to engage the communities involved, a network of environmentalists has said.
The State Government's vision for six interconnected cities from the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, through Sydney to the Central Coast and Newcastle has a discussion paper out for public comment until October 30.
But the Community Environment Network, based on the Central Coast, said the chance for public input was too brief to be meaningful, and appeared to be a "political sham".
CEN chair Gary Chestnut said the small number of people who had participated showed more time was needed.
"There [were as of Tuesday] less than 60 comments on the 94 ideas included on the 'brainstorming' page, which can hardly be considered adequate community consultation from a population of six million," he said.
"Reading between the lines the Six Cities Region is about the NSW Government overpowering local communities, local councils and local development controls to shoehorn in enough new housing for an additional two million people, along a climate-impacted coastline by 2040."
He said Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes "surely won't be comfortable with the incredibly low level of community engagement demonstrated" on the consultation sites.
The Mercury asked Mr Stokes for a response, and whether consultation would be extended. His office referred the questions to the Greater Cities Commission, which did not respond.
People can see the Six Cities discussion paper, take a survey and contribute ideas at the NSW Have Your Say website until Sunday.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
