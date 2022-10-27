A young Dapto father who led police on two dangerous high speed chases in one night, two days after he was released on parole for the same crime, has been scolded by a magistrate for his "outrageous" actions.
Mason Sheaffe, 19, was scheduled for sentence in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday after he entered a plea of guilty to 15 driving-related charges earlier this year.
However, Magistrate Michael O'Brien ordered a sentencing assessment report so he could mull over the case and gain further insight into Sheaffe's background.
The magistrate scolded Sheaffe, telling him he had "acted like a hardened criminal" during the pursuits, reminding him he put his life at risk.
"It was outrageous, dangerous behaviour without any regard to his own life or anyone elses," Magistrate O'Brien said.
"It's sad, really ... it's almost like he's got a death wish."
Court documents revealed Sheaffe was driving along the Illawarra Highway at Albion Park in a white Holden Commodore about 10.30pm on July 15.
Police began the chase after they saw Sheaffe do a burnout, before he entered a 60km/hr zone at 100km/hr and cut off another driver.
The chase continued into an 80km/h zone at speeds of up to 135km/h, while Sheaffe was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Police stopped the chase after Sheaffe took a left turn. But two hours later, they passed him again on the Illawarra Highway - and so another chase ensued.
This time Sheaffe zigzagged across diving lines at the bottom of Macquarie Pass, hitting speeds of about 170km/hr, according to court documents.
Sheaffe overtook three cars, before returning to the correct side of the road at 120km/hr. Police stopped the chase as it was too dangerous to continue.
About 1am, police found the Commodore at a Dapto address and saw Sheaffe taking items from it.
Police found the car's key in a bin, and approached Sheaffe. When asked who the car belonged to, he provided a fake name.
Police seized number plates from the Commodore, with Sheaffe's fingerprints detected on them after an analysis.
Searches through his phone also showed a correlation with the location of the pursuits.
On Wednesday, August 24, police arrived at Sheaffe's address, where he was hiding behind the bathroom door.
They arrested and charged him with two counts of police pursuit not stop while driving recklessly, four counts of driving while disqualified, three counts of using an unregistered vehicle, three counts of using an uninsured vehicle, two counts of negligent driving, and speeding in excess of 30km/h.
Sheaffe initially denied the charges, but since entered guilty pleas.
In court, defence lawyer Jack Murray acknowledged his client's behaviour was "exceptionally poor and dangerous", but asked the court to consider his circumstances as a young father of a four-month old.
Magistrate O'Brien addressed Sheaffe in court and served him reminders to reflect while in his jail cell.
"The thrill of the crime was too tantalising that you gave up on the most important person in your life," Magistrate O'Brien said.
"Do you want to be a positive role model to your son, or do you want to be what they call a dead beat dad?"
Magistrate O'Brien said it is expected Sheaffe will face jail and adjourned the matter to December 12 for sentencing.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
