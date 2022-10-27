A man armed with a gun took another man hostage for almost five hours in a siege in North Wollongong on Thursday.
The incident first began when police spotted a white Toyota Corolla being driven dangerously on Five Islands Road in Berkeley shortly after 10am.
The driver of the white Toyota Corolla was travelling on the wrong side of the road before he rammed a police vehicle on Railway Parade, Wollongong.
This sparked a police chase that ended in North Wollongong, where the driver dumped the car and ran into a unit block at 36 Bourke Street.
The man, armed with a shortened firearm, holed himself up inside one of the units with a hostage and refused to leave.
Police blocked off Bourke Street from Bessell Avenue to Virginia Street and urged members of the public to avoid the area.
There was a large police presence involving uniformed and specialist officers, including negotiators and the tactical operations unit.
Police also brought in the armoured BearCat rescue vehicle.
For a time several officers had their rifles trained on the unit block, but as the hours wore on they were relocated.
Police also set up mobile communications vans in the car park of the nearby Normandie Inn, while numerous paramedics - some in protective gear - stood by.
Shortly after 3pm, the hostage - a young man - emerged from the building in the company of officers and was taken into a nearby developer's office that police were using as a base.
The siege ended about 3.10pm when a 25-year-old man surrendered to police.
He was brought out in handcuffs and put in the back of a divisional van before being taken to Wollongong Police Station.
Police expect to lay charges against the man.
Chris Sweeney, a resident of the unit block, said he heard sirens and the screeching of wheels when he stepped off the free bus near the medical centre on Crown Street earlier in the day.
"I looked to my left and a white car came flying down the road with a punctured wheel, smashed-in front end and the window broken," Mr Sweeney said.
"The intersection had given way for people to cross, and if people didn't hear and see the sirens some people may have been killed no doubt."
He arrived home an hour later to find the chase had ended at his home.
"We've never had nothing like this here ever," he said.
"And to know the guy's armed is quite frightening... there's many places to hide in there."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
