Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

Victim 'scarred' after estranged Wollongong boyfriend Simon Peter Porceddu slashed her with meat cleaver

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:03am, first published 3:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victim 'scarred' after Wollongong boyfriend slashed her with meat cleaver

A woman who was hospitalised after her estranged boyfriend slashed her with a meat cleaver has bravely shared how the crime has scarred her permanently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.