Victim 'scarred' after Wollongong boyfriend slashed her with meat cleaver

A woman who was hospitalised after her estranged boyfriend slashed her with a meat cleaver has bravely shared how the crime has scarred her permanently.
She sat in the court room visibly distressed while Judge Andrew Haesler read her victim impact statement aloud.
"I have had a lot of emotional suffering ... along with flashbacks and nightmares," the statement read.
"I find it hard to relate to others because of the experience ... I have now withdrawn from my family and friends."
Simon Peter Porceddu, 46, was sentenced in Wollongong District Court on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and contravening an apprehended violence order in August.
The court heard Porceddu lived with his then-girlfriend of three years in a van at a Wollongong beach.
After members of the public heard an argument from inside the van, where Porceddu threatened the woman with an axe, an apprehended violence order was put in place in July last year to protect her.
But about six months later, he stormed into an East Corrimal home where the woman was visiting on January 25.
He arrived drunk, with a meat cleaver in hand, and started an argument with her.
One of the residents saw the woman cowering while Porceddu stood over her, so he ordered Porceddu to leave.
But as the woman went to then walk away, Porceddu followed and as she turned her back to him, he slashed her with the meat cleaver.
The blow was so forceful the blade lacerated the skin on her right shoulder, penetrating the bone and causing a deep 15cm long cut.
Triple-0 was called and the woman was taken to Wollongong Hospital where she had surgery the next day.
She still has the scar, and the injury causes her discomfort, the court heard.
Police arrested Porceddu on January 26, and when asked why he did it, he responded "she pushes my buttons" and "I shouldn't drink".
Porceddu has remained in jail since. In court, he expressed "deep regret" for his actions.
"Every day I wish I could go back and change what I did that day ... I know what I did was wrong and I am deeply ashamed," he said in a letter to the court.
The court heard Porceddu was aware he had the tendency to become violent when intoxicated, but that he managed to abstain from drugs while in prison - except for one slip up.
Judge Haesler said a jail sentence was the only option for the "serious" crime, acknowledging the physical and emotional scar left on the victim.
"His alcohol use cannot be excused and may have even enhanced the recklessness of his blow as he was not in full control of his faculties," Judge Haesler said.
Porceddu was sentenced to three years and 11 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of two years and three months.
If you require support, please contact the RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
