A multinational coal mining company has taken what local unionists describe as "the nuclear option" in an ongoing industrial dispute.
Peabody has made an application to terminate an Enterprise Agreement covering 18 workers at the Metropolitan coal mine in Helensburgh.
Bob Timbs, southwest district vice president of the Mining and Energy Union, said the company's latest step followed increasingly "hostile" negotiations.
"It's the nuclear option," he said. "Peabody in particular use it pretty well every time they can't get their way in bargaining."
Negotiations have been going on for over a year, with a Peabody spokesperson saying the company is committed to ongoing discussions and negotiating in "good faith".
"We have participated in 18 bargaining sessions including three facilitated meetings with the Fair Work Commission and conducted two employee votes without a workable outcome," the spokesperson said
The move comes as the Albanese government's employment relations minister Tony Burke introduces an industrial relations bill which would outlaw what Peabody has done to workers in Helensburgh.
In September, Mr Burke wrote to the Fair Work Commission expressing concern at the "practice of some employers threatening to terminate agreements as a bargaining tactic".
Mr Timbs said this was exactly what was playing out in Helensburgh.
"Coincidentally today, there was a bill introduced, which would effectively reduce a company's ability to terminate an enterprise agreement whilst bargaining. [Peabody] are trying to get in front of that legislation."
A spokesperson for Peabody vigorously denied the timing of the move had anything to do with the bill currently before parliament.
The latest salvo in the negotiations is part of increasingly bitter negotiations between miners and Peabody. In August, workers were locked out of the mine for six weeks after taking protected industrial action.
At the centre of the dispute is conflicting claims around job security.
The union claims that Peabody is seeking to replace permanent employees with contract labour, something that Peabody denies.
"Contrary to union claims, we have no motivation to outsource these roles and in fact transferred these employees from being external contractors to full time Peabody employees less than three years ago in 2019," the Peabody spokesperson said.
The union is also seeking a pay rise in line with inflation.
Mr Timbs said the workers themselves are "bitterly disappointed".
"We want to continue to bargain in good faith and [workers] are disappointed that the company has decided to take the nuclear option."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.