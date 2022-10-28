TAFE beauty students showed off their craftsmanship in a Halloween-themed make-up workshop recreating iconic spooky looks.
Certificate III beauty student Azelyn Collins decided to go for the all-too-famous Evan Peters' skull face from American Horror Story.
"I love this sort of style involving layers", she said, " just keep applying, applying, applying and seeing where that leads me."
"It's such a diverse and evolving industry, and TAFE NSW has opened my eyes to all the opportunities available," Ms Collins said.
Student Jazzlin Valente who was acing zombie make-up said it was not her first time trying something outside of the ordinary.
"I do Halloween make-up every year for fun. I've done pixie, fairy, gore and nun before," she said.
TAFE NSW Wollongong West Beauty Teacher Aston Bate said practising commercial-themed make-up would give the students an opportunity to step outside the square of just the usual glamour make-up.
The beauty teacher has some top tips for creating a spooky look this Halloween.
