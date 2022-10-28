Keep it simple. A lot of the things you need to create special effects for the Halloween look you'reafter can be found in your home.

Start with a good base of foundation or face paint before working on the eyes, cheeks and lips.



Draw any lines you might need to create a skeleton look or wrinkles with eyeliner first, before smudging them with a cotton bud.

For the eyes, slowly build up eye shadow colours from light to dark until you have the effect you need.