TAFE beauty students showed off their craftsmanship in a Halloween-themed makeup workshop recreating iconic spooky looks.
Certificate III beauty student Azelyn Collins decided to go for the all-too-famous Evan Peters' skull face from American Horror Story.
"I love this sort of style involving layers", she said, " just keep applying, applying, applying and seeing where that leads me."
"It's such a diverse and evolving industry, and TAFE NSW has opened my eyes to all the opportunities available," Ms Collins said.
Student Jazzlin Valente who was acing zombie makeup said it was not her first time trying something outside of the ordinary.
"I do Halloween makeup every year for fun. I've done pixie, fairy, gore and nun before," she said.
TAFE NSW Wollongong West Beauty Teacher Aston Bate said practising commercial-themed makeup would give the students an opportunity to step outside the square of just the usual glamour makeup.
The beauty teacher has some top tips for creating a spooky look this Halloween.
