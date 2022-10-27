Woonona meth-user jailed after buying grog, ciggies on stolen card

A Woonona criminal who used a stolen debit card to buy cigarettes and alcohol while he was high on meth has been sent to jail.
Dean Anthony Mortimer, 54, has an extensive criminal history and was at large for three weeks, until police arrested him on Thursday.
He fronted Wollongong Local Court from the holding cells, charged with three counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and breaching an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Using a stolen Visa debit card, Mortimer nabbed himself cigarettes and alcohol totalling $184 from the Cignal Tobacconist in Corrimal in two separate purchases on October 10.
Next, Mortimer took himself next door to Dan Murphy's and bought a 10 pack of Jim Beam cans, totalling $53.
But the fraudulent shopping came undone after police reviewed clear CCTV footage showing Mortimer's face at each transaction, according to court documents.
Mortimer, who has been subject to several arrest warrants over the years, was on one again for these charges.
Three weeks on from the purchases, police spotted Mortimer riding a bike along a Woonona footpath, and called on him to stop.
As he kept riding, an officer ran after him and asked him to identify himself, to which Mortimer yelled back "I can't".
Police eventually caught up and arrested him.
In court on Thursday, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming called Mortimer a "repeat offender" and said he committed the fraud while under the influence of methylamphetamine.
He also breached an AVO, which prohibited him from contacting a woman, by calling her seven times in one night.
"You've not shown any commitment to any rehabilitation," Magistrate Fleming said.
"This is also about your fourth or fifth breach of an AVO."
Mortimer pleaded for another chance before asking "Am I going to jail?"
"Yes, you are," Magistrate Fleming said.
He was sentenced to four months behind bars.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
