Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Woonona man Dean Anthony Mortimer allegedly bought ciggies, bourbon with stolen card

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 27 2022 - 10:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woonona meth-user jailed after buying grog, ciggies on stolen card

A Woonona criminal who used a stolen debit card to buy cigarettes and alcohol while he was high on meth has been sent to jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.