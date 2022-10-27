When it comes to classic Aussie treats, one cannot go past the Neenish tart - and the nation's best is made in the heart of the Southern Highlands.
Gumnut Patisserie's was named the winner of Wotif's Uniquely Aussie Awards in the Neenish Tart category.
It follows the business being declared top maker of another national treat in 2021 - the humble Vanilla Slice.
Head pastry chef Tracy Nickl was "chuffed" with the accolade, especially because the win was customer-driven.
"It's nice customers voted without our knowledge, that's very rewarding," he said.
For the pastry chef, what makes the tart special is simple.
"Everything starts with good ingredients, a nice, crispy base, nice jam, cream that's actually got butter in it," he said.
While the patisserie's tart might not appear traditional with a two-toned top, the chocolate word "neenish", is another unique feature.
The font is cut from Gumnut's newest Watercut machine, which is used to cut edible motifs for different occasions.
But the tart's importance goes beyond its appearance - it is a serving of nostalgia.
Pastry chef Vicky Nickl said it was a "comfort food" that many people bought, and shared with members of their families.
"All of these mothers take their children and grandkids to get a tart," she said.
"We have started a new tradition with the new generation, people now take their grandmothers."
The couple expect tart sales to double over the next few weeks after the news has been announced.
Dessert lovers can also find other Aussie classics, such as old-fashioned custard tarts, apple turnovers, lamingtons and caramel tarts at the three patisseries.
It is not the only milestone the patisserie is celebrating - Gumnut officially marked 27 years in the Highlands on October 23.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.