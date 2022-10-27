NSW Pride out to continue scorching Hockey One League pace

NSW Pride will play their second home game when they face the Brisbane Blaze in round five of the Hockey One league at the Sydney Olympic Park on Friday.
The Pride are priding themselves at the top of the hockey ladder after a very close 4-3 win over the Perth Thundersticks last Friday night in Sydney.
They will be favoured to win this State of Origin clash after beating the Brisbane team 8-3 in the last Hockey One league final in 2019.
Illawarra talent and National Development player Daine Richards was the toast of the win over the Perth team with his superb goals which broke the deadlock in the first half.
"It was a nice goal to get when scores were even close to half time. It was a difficult and well fought game right to the end," Richards said.
"Was a massive win for us considering we are still missing some top quality midfielders."
Last Friday's game saw the Pride go up 2-0 in the first quarter before the Perth team levelled scores 2-2.
In the second quarter Richards scored a terrific reverse stick shot and then converted his goal for a 4-2 lead at the break.
Perth reduced the deficit to 4-3 in the final quarter and then NSW survived a series of penalty corners after full time to keep the win on home soil.
Kookaburras star Flynn Ogilvie together with local Pride captain Jack Hayes and Callum Mackay return.
