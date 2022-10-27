Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Hawks slump to sixth loss on trot after Brisbane hammering

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated October 27 2022 - 11:40am, first published 11:25am
Nathan Sobey inspired Brisbane Bullets to a comfortable 86-61 win over Illawarra at Nissan Arena on Thrsday night. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Illawarra Hawks slumped to their sixth straight NBL loss, hammered 86-61 by a Nathan Sobey-inspired Brisbane Bullets on Thursday night.

