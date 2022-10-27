The Illawarra Hawks slumped to their sixth straight NBL loss, hammered 86-61 by a Nathan Sobey-inspired Brisbane Bullets on Thursday night.
The Hawks were on the back foot early in the first quarter as sharp-shooter Sobey hit four shots in a row, three of which were from outside the three-point arc, as the home side Bullets piled on 16 points unanswered to race to a 21-5 lead.
In his first match for Illawarra new recruit Peyton Siva showed some good early signs, including hitting his first three-point attempt but Brisbane were well worth their 29-17 lead after the first quarter.
The Hawks scored the first four points in the second quarter but their resistance was short-lived with that man Sobey and ex-NBA centre Aron Baynes firing on both sides of the court to guide Brisbane to a 52-30 half-time lead.
Australian guard Sobey added eight to the 14 points he scored in the first quarter, making a red-hot 7 from 9 shots.
Sobey finished the game with 22 points (7-10), two rebounds and five assists.
Deng Deng was the only Illawarra player to hit double figures, top-scoring for the Hawks with 11 points.
Deng pulled down 11 rebounds, just one less than Sam Froling's 12 boards.
Froling though had a bad shooting night, finishing with three points, making just one of his 12 field goal attempts.
Brisbane's only two wins this season have come against the Hawks, having beaten Illawarra on their home court 82-56 last Monday night.
The Hawks have little time to dwell on the heavy loss, with two home games to come, starting woth Saturday night's clash with Melbourne United.
Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas cut a dejected figure after the match but said his team had little time to dwell on the defeat.
"They came in and they got us. They were a bit more desperate and they got a lot of talent and we didn't adjust from our last-start loss to them," he said.
"We probably underestimated them because of their record but now come into their house and there is no adjustment, that is probably the biggest disappointment.
"We didn't even show any adjustment in that game from the last one, and that's probably disappointing.
"We had a really good opportunity....when you get embarrassed like that on your own court to come back in and show something but we didn't. We need to figure that out, as a whole, myself included."
Jackomas said his team had to be more physical and passionate in their upcoming game against Melbourne United on Saturday.
"We need to be a little bit more physical, maybe play with a bit of pop and passion and then we can allow a game plan," he said.
"There is no excuse with everything but Peyton [Siva] coming in made us look a little bit better offensively but he was limited with obviously minutes coming off the plane but we didn't do those other things to give us a chance to help us.
"I think he can help us with running the team and help us with a bit of leadership.
"I thought it was a good get for us to get him now coming into that and knowing the league and not having to learn it.
"We got the quick turnaround for the next game....we need to be better."
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.