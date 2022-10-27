Forty-five years on, women in the Illawarra are experiencing the same victim-blaming and violence-minimising attitudes that began the first Reclaim the Night march.
Around a hundred women and their supporters gathered in Andrew Lysaght Rest Park in various shades of purple before marching to Wollongong Lighthouse with chants of "make things right, reclaim the night" and "stop the violence, no more silence".
Organiser Janine Westman said those in attendance carried on a tradition that started in Leeds in 1977.
"There were unprecedented rapes, and the police said to the community, 'Women and children should stay inside,'" she said. "Women came together and said, 'How about rapists stop raping, we're going to reclaim the streets.'"
This spawned a worldwide movement, with regular marches held around the globe including in Wollongong.
Ms Westman said marchers heard the same excuses for domestic violence and violence against women that inspired marchers in the 1970s.
"We've had that here in the Illawarra, victim blaming is real, there's still a long way to go."
Beginning the march was a drumming circle of women from Illawarra Women's Health Centre and the march concluded with musicians, an acrobatic performance and guest speakers on Flagstaff Hill.
Finally, 38 candles were lit to honour the 38 women killed by an intimate partner in Australia in the past year.
Domestic violence specialist at Women Illawarra Lynelle Samways said even if some attitudes persist, marches like Reclaim the Night and other actions had put domestic violence and violence against women on the agenda.
"We can raise awareness and get people to reach out if they hear something happening," she said, something that had occurred on past marches, Ms Westman said.
"We've had women over the years who have been empowered to talk about rapes that have happened to them after they've attended the actual event. They've felt so supported and empowered that they've been able to talk about that. So that's a great outcome."
