Man charged over alleged North Wollongong siege

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 27 2022 - 8:10pm, first published 7:16pm
Specialist police officers at the scene of Friday's alleged siege. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

A man will front court on Friday after he allegedly held another man hostage in a North Wollongong unit, resulting in a five-hour police operation.

Local News

