A man will front court on Friday after he allegedly held another man hostage in a North Wollongong unit, resulting in a five-hour police operation.
The 25-year-old man surrendered to police about 3pm after a large-scale police response that saw uniformed and specialist officers, including the tactical operations unit and negotiators, surround a Bourke Street apartment block.
It began when police allegedly saw a white Toyota Corolla being driven dangerously on Five Islands Road in Berkeley about 10am.
Police will allege the driver of the white Toyota Corolla was on the wrong side of the road and rammed a police vehicle in Railway Street, Wollongong.
This sparked a police chase, which ended when the male driver left the vehicle and ran into the units at 36 Bourke Street.
The man was allegedly armed with a shortened firearm and refused to leave the unit.
He was also allegedly holding another man inside against his will.
After more than four hours, the hostage was released unharmed and a short time later the alleged offender gave himself up to police.
He was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with nine offences.
These include driving recklessly or furiously, or at a dangerous speed or manner; two counts of not giving his particulars to another driver; possessing a shortened pistol without authority; possessing a loaded firearm in a public place; detaining a person; using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; police pursuit; and driving having never been licensed.
He was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
