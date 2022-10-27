A woman has escaped conviction for punching a man in the face and splitting his lip in an unprovoked attack at a Wollongong pub.
About 1.30am on Sunday, September 18, 40-year-old Mandy Lee Timmins approached the victim on the balcony of the Harp Hotel, where he was having drinks with friends.
She and the victim knew each other: he was her cousin's former partner.
Agreed facts tendered to Wollongong Local Court said Timmins approached the man and pushed him while he was still sitting down.
Two bystanders tried to intervene but Timmins punched the victim in the mouth, splitting his lip open.
Another person restrained Timmins but she continued to try and assault the man until she was escorted from the scene.
Timmins subsequently pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and faced court this week for sentencing.
Defence lawyer Vanja Pjevalica told the court her client was allegedly assaulted by the victim a couple of months prior to this attack and "he just didn't like her".
Ms Pjevalica said Timmins had no previous convictions for violence and her references all indicated she was not a violent person.
The victim had inserted himself into the situation, she told the court, saying hello to her friends as she walked out of a bathroom.
The court heard the Bellambi bookkeeper and mother had undertaken a drug and alcohol course and anger management of her own volition, and had written a letter of apology to the court.
Ms Pjevalica asked the court to consider placing Timmins on a conditional release order without conviction, saying her client understood that if she reoffended she would end up back before the court.
She said the assault was not at the high end of seriousness for this offence.
Magistrate Claire Girotto sentenced Timmins to a two-year conditional release order without conviction, with the conditions she be of good behaviour and attend a mental health provider for anger management.
"If you see him at the hotel, just walk away - don't punch him out again," Magistrate Girotto said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.