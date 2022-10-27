Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Woman in court for punching man in face at Wollongong's Harp Hotel

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 27 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandy Lee Timmins admitted to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Picture from Facebook.

A woman has escaped conviction for punching a man in the face and splitting his lip in an unprovoked attack at a Wollongong pub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.