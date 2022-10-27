Dress the whole family in theme. The Addams family. The Trumps. Same same. So many options this year. How about the Ninja Turtles with shells made out of old ice cream buckets? We quite like the idea of going as milk and cookies, where someone's in a painted box and the others are adorned with circles of brown cardboard. Or S'mores. Remember half the point is making it a family occasion. And the kids don't get a say. Yes, we're going as a bunch of bananas.