Elderly man possibly trapped for over 24 hours after crash near Picton

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 27 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 9:50pm
The elderly man's car. Picture from Fire and Rescue NSW.

An elderly man might have spent over 24 hours stuck in the wreckage of his car after it crashed down an embankment near Picton.

