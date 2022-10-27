An elderly man might have spent over 24 hours stuck in the wreckage of his car after it crashed down an embankment near Picton.
Emergency service workers found the man, aged in his 80s, after they were called to Old Razorback Road, Razorback about 5pm on Thursday.
There they discovered that the man's Ford hatchback had crashed several metres down an isolated embankment.
It left the man trapped inside.
Firefighters used cables and winches to prevent the car crashing further down the slope, then cut away the side panels so paramedics could reach and treat the man.
He was strapped into a rescue stretcher and walked up the slope by Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service firefighters.
The man suffered no obvious injuries and was considered to be in a stable condition, but there were concerns for his health given his age and the potential length of time he had spent trapped in his vehicle.
Paramedics took him to Campbelltown Hospital, where he remained in a stable condition on Friday morning.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.