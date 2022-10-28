Four days out from the race that stops the nation, preparations are well under way at Kembla Grange Racecourse to welcome the estimated 4000 people who will be trackside on the day.
Melbourne Cup day is the second biggest day of the year at the racecourse, behind The Gong Race Day, which means teams of people are already hard at work preparing the track, erecting marquees and prepping to feed the hordes of hungry racegoers.
Kembla Grange Racecourse marketing manager Kim Pascoe said more than 100 hospitality staff will be on hand on Tuesday to serve patrons.
The members dining room will host 170 guests, while sold-out events in the AJ Bert Lillye Lounge and Grandstand Bistro, where food and drink packages cost $190 a head, will accommodate another 700 people.
Hundreds more will crowd into the Rose Garden, Lawn Marquee and stands, where they can dine on pre-ordered grazing boxes, line up for a snag at the barbecue hut, or purchase food from one of the snack bars or food and coffee vans that will be available on the day.
Ms Pascoe said chefs had already begun prepping food for the big day, which will see 210 kilograms of black Angus scotch fillet, 215 kilograms of tiger prawns and 1200 Sydney rock oysters consumed.
Chefs will make 25 kilograms of chocolate mousse and 11 kilograms of meringues for dessert.
Meanwhile, the hungry throng is expected to munch their way through 2000 pies and sausage rolls and 600 kilograms of hot chips, which will be slathered in 40 litres of tomato sauce.
"Since the introduction of The Gong Race Day in 2019, the Melbourne Cup day is now our second biggest race day," Ms Pascoe said.
"We have our own full race program of live racing on the day, with 10 races between 12.05pm and 6.30pm," she said.
"Coupled with that, you can watch all the Melbourne Cup action from Flemington and The Big Dance at Randwick."
Ms Pascoe said while they had reduced capacity at its sold-out internal spaces since COVID, there were still plenty of tickets available for the outdoor sections.
She said all Racing NSW venues had seen an increase in pre-purchasing of tickets since COVID, and Kembla Grange Racecourse had followed suit, with 1900 tickets already sold, a marked increase on other years.
She said pre-booking tickets also allowed for express entry to the racecourse when gates open at 10am.
With favourable weather conditions now predicted for Tuesday, Ms Pascoe said they are getting ready for a big day at the track and she urged everyone to come along.
"Nothing beats being trackside on race day and of the atmosphere, and seeing all the action of the live racing as well as at Flemington and Randwick on our big screens," she said.
"You get to take in all the fashions, and the fashions on the field event, and enjoy the lawn area."
Feeding the masses
1200 Sydney rock oysters
215 kilograms of tiger prawns
210 kilograms of black Angus scotch fillet
60 kilograms of flathead fillets
60 kilograms of calamari
600 kilograms of chips
40 kilograms of sausages
25 kilograms of chocolate mousse
11 kilograms of meringues
90 bunches of Dutch carrots
2000 pies and sausage rolls
40 litres of tomato sauce
