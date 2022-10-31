Warning: This story contains the image and name of an Indigenous Australian who has died.
More than 100 people are expected to gather in Wollongong's MacCabe Park on Wednesday evening to stand in solidarity with grieving Indigenous communities following the alleged murder of Noongar schoolboy Cassius Turvey.
The 15-year-old, who has family in the Illawarra, died on October 23 after he was allegedly beaten by a man with a pole while walking home from school in Perth.
The alleged murder sparked an outpouring of grief and anger, and solidarity vigils have been planned in cities across Australia.
Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Service trauma councillor Trish Levett has organised the candle vigil in MacCabe Park for Wednesday evening, and she hopes to see as many people there as possible.
"If kids can't even be walking home in their school uniform, that's horrific," Ms Levett said.
"[The vigil] will show the strength we have in our community, in supporting our people here that are off Country, from Noongar country, and to send that support across the lands to Western Australia," she said.
Although Cassius Turvey died in Perth, Ms Levett said, the grief is felt far and wide.
"He [Cassius] has family in the Illawarra and we have Noongar mob here," she said.
"They're feeling it for their community back home."
The candle vigil will be held at MacCabe Park in Wollongong from 6PM on Wednesday, and Ms Levett encouraged people to bring candles, banners and placards.
A statement remembering Cassius will be read at the vigil, supplied by his family in Perth.
"We'll be designing a human message holding our candles and we will have a drone taking photos in the Illawarra to send support," she said.
"We're always fighting for justice for our people who are being murdered," she said.
"When a community is hurting, we're feeling that as well," Ms Levett said.
More than 100 people have indicated through Facebook they will be going to the vigil.
