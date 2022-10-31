Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Candlelight vigil for 15-year-old Cassius Turvey to be held at MacCabe Park

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trish Levett is organising a candlelight vigil in Wollongong's MacCabe Park for Cassius Turvey. Picture by Robert Peet. Inset picture supplied

Warning: This story contains the image and name of an Indigenous Australian who has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.