Oak Flats junior Blake Nikitaras has been named in the 12-man squad for the NSW Blues' Sheffield Shield match against South Australia, to be played at North Dalton Park in Wollongong.
Nikitaras is playing only his fourth shield game for the Blues but the Oak Flats junior is looking to impress against South Australia at North Dalton Park from October 31 to November 3.
The son of former NSW and WA bowler Steve, Blake made his debut for the Blues in March this year.
Alongside Nikitaras will be Uladulla batsman Matt Gilkes who is coming off a double century for UNSW in Sydney Premier Cricket last weekend.
The Blues will be looking to get some points on the board, with the side sitting last after their first two matches. The side got a draw in their last match against Queensland.
South Australia sits just one spot above them on the ladder and features players such as former Australian player Travis Head and wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
