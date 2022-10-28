Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Oak Flats junior Blake Nikitaras named in NSW Blues squad for Sheffield Shield match in Wollongong

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 28 2022 - 12:18am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Nikitaras batting against Queensland last weekend. Picture - Getty

Oak Flats junior Blake Nikitaras has been named in the 12-man squad for the NSW Blues' Sheffield Shield match against South Australia, to be played at North Dalton Park in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.