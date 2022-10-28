How saving Circus Monoxide will enrich us all: Editorial

There's no doubt about it, organisations running after-school children's activities have had it tough over the last three years.
The pandemic made it difficult for after-school activities like soccer, swimming lessons, dance classes and martial arts to keep operating.
Ever-changing COVID rules were difficult to keep up with, and the businesses that survived were the ones who were able to think on their feet, roll with the punches and find a way, any way, to adapt.
And after COVID came the rain, and any business relying on outdoor space and council grounds being playable knows the pain of having to cancel.
Circus Monoxide is one of those which appeared on the surface to be riding the storm with hundreds of students enrolled in its after-school and holiday programmes providing classes like circus skills, trapeze, tumbling and ariels.
The charity is much-loved by local families whose children enjoy an active experience which is not your traditional soccer, netball or AFL.
If you have an artistic child who is not competitive you will understand the challenges in finding an activity that enriches them like a circus class can.
Our young people deserve to have a diverse range of activities to choose from, and Circus Monoxide fills a gap that no other organisation can close to in the Illawarra.
Those who have supported the organisation since its beginning know the gem they have in their community, and now that we're close to losing it, many more have recognised the role it plays.
News that the hard-working souls at Circus Monoxide are hoping to find a way to save the charity will be a relief for many families, and it's a cause we can all get behind.
But the charity has some challenges ahead. It needs strong management and a board which supports that management to do their very best.
It's clear that those who work for the charity are passionate about what they do; what they now need is an experienced leadership that values them and their work.
So, if you can help them in any way, let them know because we can't let this gem fade.
- Gayle Tomlinson
