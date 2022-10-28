A Nowra woman has been warned she could end up in jail if she doesn't change her drinking habits.
Ellen Rombouts, 56, pleaded guilty in Nowra court on Tuesday to assaulting and resisting an officer in the execution of duty and failing to leave a licenced premises.
The incident at the Australian Hotel on June 25 began after Rombouts had consumed seven glasses of Chardonnay and started to harass a group of fellow patrons, court documents said.
One of them complained about the behaviour to a staff member, who then asked Rombouts to leave the premises.
She ignored the request and, after being asked to leave a further 19 times, laid herself down on the floor.
Police arrived and asked Rombouts to get up and leave, but she continued to refuse.
When officers lifted her off the ground, she hit out at one of them, missing their face, before struggling to break free, the court documents said.
Police then took Rombouts home and told her she'd be receiving a court notice.
Rombouts presented Magistrate Lisa Viney with a letter apologising for her actions, commending police for the work they do and acknowledging she had a problem with alcohol.
Solicitor Emma Harrison said Rombouts has since been attending rehab, which had proved successful.
"You will end up in jail if you do not change," Magistrate Viney said.
The magistrate sentenced Rombouts to a 12-month conditional release order for resisting an officer, fined her $500 for the assault and a further $750 for the excluded person fail to leave premises charge.
