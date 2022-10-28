Despite an inconsistent start to the South Coast Cricket first grade season, one thing that most involved in the competition agree on is that Lake Illawarra and The Rail will be there or thereabouts come crunch time.
The two sides were set to play off in last season's grand final but the match did not go ahead due to on-going rain. As a result, Lake Illawarra claimed a record fifth-straight first-grade title after finishing on top of the table. The Rail finished in second for the third year in a row.
Both sides have been a dominate force in the competition for a number of years. This season, there has been just one round played out of three due to the rain interruptions.
Lake beat Bomaderry by 16 runs, whilst The Rail dominated their match against Ex-Servo's, winning by five wickets.
Kookas captain Paul Clark said that he expected both sides to be tough to beat this season.
"Obviously Lake have got to be the favourites I would have thought," he said.
"Lake have got a bunch of blokes with a lot of experience in that team and they've been able to integrate that with a couple of young guys coming through," he said.
Clark said despite the fact that Lake Illawarra and The Rail would be up there, the addition of teams from further south in the competition would provide a different dynamic.
"The interesting thing come this year is the addition of the Shoalhaven teams and what they're going to bring to the table, without knowing too much about them of them really.
"That will be the x-factor thrown in there with the teams that are already there," Clark said.
Kiama Cavaliers skipper Jaya Hartgerink agreed with Clark's sentiments, saying that the two sides would be hard to stop this season.
"From what I know The Rail look like they've got a fairly stable and pretty strong sort of squad," he said.
"Lake Illawarra are always competitive, so those two will be up around the top I'm guessing. Both teams have quality players and there's not many changes week-to-week.
"They've just got a lot of depth and are led by strong leaders at Lake like Mark Ulcigrai, if you've got guys like that you are going to go well.
"I don't know too much about the Shoalhaven teams but you would assume they would be OK," Hartgerink said.
At time of writing the weekend's fixtures were to go ahead with North Nowra Cambewarra taking on Lake, Kookas facing the Cavaliers, The Rail hosting Oak Flats, Shellharbour taking on the Eagles and Ex-Servo's facing the Magpies. Bomaderry have the bye.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
