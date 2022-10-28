Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Will anyone stop Lake Illawarra and The Rail this South Coast cricket season?

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Illawarra batsman Max Henderson clips one onto the leg-side in a match with the Kookas last season. Picture by Adam McLean

Despite an inconsistent start to the South Coast Cricket first grade season, one thing that most involved in the competition agree on is that Lake Illawarra and The Rail will be there or thereabouts come crunch time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.