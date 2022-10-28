University, Keira and Northern Districts are in the box seat to qualify for the Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 grand final heading into Saturday's final round.
The Students, Lions and Butchers are the only clubs to win both their matches to date in what has been a rain-interrupted Twenty20 competition.
The opening two rounds of the competition were washed out, while the round four fixture between Corrimal and Wests 1 was also cancelled because of wet weather.
The fifth and final round of the competition will be played on Saturday, with the teams finishing one and two on the ladder, to play in the grand final at King George V Oval in Port Kembla on Sunday from 3.30pm.
Uni captain Angus Cummings likes the Students' chances of beating Helensburgh at Rex Jackson Park and qualifying for the grand final.
"We have got to win tomorrow and we are pretty much locked in for a place in the final on Sunday, which is exciting," he said.
"We are not getting carried away but it's in our hands and we will be doing our best to make the final."
University's impressive season to date has included wins over Port Kembla and Dapto.
Cummings said his team had gelled well so far this season despite the fact the club had lost more than half of last year's first-grade side.
"It has been a bit of a weird one for us, we've had more than half of our first-grade side from last year have either changed clubs or given up cricket for the season, so it has sort of been a whole shift in the dynamic of the team.
"This has sort of created a different culture which is great. Everyone is very much locked-in and ready to play and keen to win," he said.
Cummings added the new players to the club had taken little time to excel.
"This is Luke Huard's first season at the club but he is already averaging 100 for the season. He is a classy opening batsman and he has been setting the tempo for us," he said.
"With the bowlers we've got Mason King who has come across from the Highlands this season and is bowling absolute rockets.
"Will Perkins, who has come across from Canberra, has taken wickets in his first over in consecutive weeks, bowling really fast.
"We also have Rohan Smith bowling some really good off-spin.
"These good new players have brought some excitement to the club."
Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 round five fixtures on Saturday:
Helensburgh v University at Rex Jackson Park
Northern Districts v Corrimal at Hollymount Park
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
